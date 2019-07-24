Here's how to watch history as it is written.

When does Boris Johnson officially become Prime Minister?

Boris will become Queen Elizabeth II's 14th Prime Minister this afternoon. He is set to have a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, where she will invite him to form a government. Then, he will make a speech outside 10 Downing Street before entering the building for the first time in his new role.

Later on in the day, he is expected to announce his most senior cabinet appointments, including Chancellor, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

How can I watch Boris Johnson become Prime Minister on TV?

BBC and ITV will broadcast live News Specials surrounding the event from 1.45pm (BBC1) and 2pm (ITV) on Wednesday 24th July.

BBC's coverage will be presented by Huw Edwards and Sophie Raworth, while ITV's will be hosted by Nina Hossein, with contribution from Robert Peston, Chris Ship and Paul Brand.