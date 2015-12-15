The BBC too will be tracking Major Tim Peake's progress, with Professor Brian Cox and Dara Ó Briain presenting a Stargazing Live special on BBC1 from 10:30am.

Then BBC2 will broadcast the astronaut's arrival at the ISS from 7pm, including (hopefully) Tim Peake's first phone call from space.

He is expected to dock with the ISS at 5:23pm GMT.

His biggest fear? Not packing properly: “The only fear I have at this stage is of forgetting something," he said. I’m racking my brain as to what I might have possibly forgotten in my bag. In terms of the mission itself, I honestly don’t have any fears at all. And that really is a testament to the training we have.”

