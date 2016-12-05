Does the Government need the consent of the British Parliament in order to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and begin the two-year divorce process between Britain and the European Union? That's the central issue at the heart of a four-day hearing at the Supreme Court, Britain's highest judicial body.

Advertisement

Eleven of the most senior British justices will preside over the appeal by the Government that hopes to overturn a High Court ruling that said Theresa May's could not use prerogative powers to begin leaving the EU. They said in their original judgement; "the powerful constitutional principle that the Crown has no power to alter the law of the land by use of its prerogative powers is the product of an especially strong constitutional tradition in the UK".