Helen Mirren, Fiona Bruce and Bishop Libby Lane in this week's Radio Times
Countryfile's Ellie Harrison and Adam Henson also share their favourite places to escape the crowds
Who needs chocolate eggs? Our Easter edition is packed with treats including...
- Helen Mirren speaks out on being typecast, playing the Queen, the paparazzi – and turning 70
- The 1986 murder case that for ever changed police investigations and inspired ITV drama Code of a Killer
- Discover 22 hidden gems to visit with Countryfile's Ellie Harrison and Adam Henson
- BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire on ageism, the importance of looks – and saying sorry
- Bishop Libby Lane on her journey from dance-crazy 70s schoolgirl from a non-church-going family to the first female bishop in the Church of England
- Indulgent desserts from last year's Bake Off finalists Nancy Birtwhistle, Luis Troyano and Richard Burr
- We reveal the shortlist for Radio Times' reader award for religious broadcasting – vote and win £1,000
- Masters winner Ian Woosnam shares his tips with Rory McIlroy
- How cult favourite Twin Peaks changed television for ever
- And last but not least... TV Editor Alison Graham on her latest crush: Aidan Turner
