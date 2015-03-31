- The 1986 murder case that for ever changed police investigations and inspired ITV drama Code of a Killer

- Discover 22 hidden gems to visit with Countryfile's Ellie Harrison and Adam Henson

- BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire on ageism, the importance of looks – and saying sorry

More like this

- Bishop Libby Lane on her journey from dance-crazy 70s schoolgirl from a non-church-going family to the first female bishop in the Church of England

- Indulgent desserts from last year's Bake Off finalists Nancy Birtwhistle, Luis Troyano and Richard Burr

- We reveal the shortlist for Radio Times' reader award for religious broadcasting – vote and win £1,000

- Masters winner Ian Woosnam shares his tips with Rory McIlroy

- How cult favourite Twin Peaks changed television for ever

- And last but not least... TV Editor Alison Graham on her latest crush: Aidan Turner

Advertisement

The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 31st March, in shops and from newsstand for iPad or iPhone