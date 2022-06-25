Gration first joined the BBC in 1978, going on to front Look North from 1982. He hosted his final show in 2020, and won two Royal Television Society Awards for sports documentaries. He also won the accolade for RTS Best Presenter twice.

Harry Gration, who presented BBC Yorkshire's Look North news programme, has died suddenly at the age of 71.

Mr Gration's wife, Helen, paid tribute to her husband, saying: "He will forever be with us."

"Our three boys and I loved Harry totally. We had an awful lot of fun with him and our home was his life." BBC's Director-General, Tim Davie, shared some words over Gration's passing. “Harry Gration MBE was an outstanding broadcaster and commentator. He had a real connection with the public who saw him as one of their own. Loved everywhere, but especially in Yorkshire, he will be hugely missed by his many fans and friends. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

And Jason Horton, Acting Director at BBC England, added his thoughts. “Harry Gration MBE was one of the true broadcasting greats. He was a natural on the television and on radio, adored by our audiences, especially as the trusted face of Look North and South Today," he said.

"He loved news, sport, his colleagues and fundraising for Children in Need and Comic Relief. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and everyone across the BBC who he worked with.”

Mr Gration started his BBC career reporting for Match of the Day and Grandstand. He also commentated for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games several times, as well as presenting South Today.

Having left the BBC in October 2020 ahead of his 70th birthday, Gration said that he had "always lived the story."

In 2013, he was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting in the Queen's birthday honours.

