Since December 2007, Alagiah was a regular host of the BBC News at Six, where he reported on some of the biggest events and stories to unfold in recent memory.

His career at the BBC began much earlier, however, joining the corporation in 1989 as a foreign affairs correspondent and later becoming Africa correspondent.

In the years that followed, he earned high praise for his diligent coverage of hard-hitting stories, including the famine and war in Somalia during the 1990s, and Saddam Hussein's campaign of genocide against the Kurds of Northern Iraq.

Among his accolades were an OBE, which he received in 2008 for services to journalism, and an Amnesty International Media Award for his 1994 reporting on the civil war in Burundi.

George Alagiah in 2019. Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: "Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously."

Alagiah was open about his cancer battle, announcing in October 2022 that he would be pausing all presenting duties to undergo more treatment after learning his disease had spread further.

Previously, he had undergone 17 rounds of chemotherapy in 2014, and spoke candidly on the Desperately Seeking Wisdom podcast in 2022 about his initial reaction to the devastating diagnosis.

He said: "I had to stop and say, 'Hang on a minute. If the full stop came now, would my life have been a failure?'

"And actually, when I look back and I looked at my journey... the family I had, the opportunities my family had, the great good fortune to bump into [Frances Robathan], who's now been my wife and lover for all these years, the kids that we brought up... it didn't feel like a failure."

Alagiah is survived by his wife of 40 years, Frances Robathan, their two sons and three grandchildren.

Tributes are currently being shared on social media, with LBC's Sangita Myska describing the Sri Lankan-born Alagiah as "the man who inspired a generation of British Asian journalists".

Meanwhile, former BBC journalist and current host of The News Agents podcast Jon Sopel described him as "the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with".

Advertisement

London Mayor Sadiq Khan added: "He was an outstanding journalist and broadcaster with unparalleled insight and sensitivity – and his decades of reporting helped break down barriers. My thoughts are with his loved ones."