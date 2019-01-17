“I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life,” Morgan wrote, “but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity. Let boys be damn boys. Let men be damn men.”

To which Lineker hit back with: “Got to give you credit @piersmorgan, you really do know how to get yourself talked about.

“Pretend to be outraged by something, someone, anything, that in reality you don’t give two hoots about, then watch them come for you. You’ll claim otherwise, of course. You do it well.”

Morgan retaliated with: “Says the man who has screamed faux outrage about Brexit for two years! Priceless.”

Lineker responded: “I genuinely care about one of the most important issues facing our country, yes. You, on the other hand, don’t give a monkey’s about razor commercials, vegan sausages or most of the other unimportant stuff you rant endlessly about. Take the compliment. You’re a master at it.”

And finally after Morgan then took a swipe at Lineker for his association with Walkers crisps, Lineker appeared to put an end to the spat – for now at least…

