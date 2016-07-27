From outside the US, the Democratic National Conference looked a lot like Eurovision...
In case you were wondering why #Eurovision was trending on Twitter...
Here in Great Britain, we all know the Eurovision Song Contest can get a bit political at times. But on Tuesday night the tables were turned, as politics got a little bit Eurovision...
The Democratic National Conference was choosing it's presidential candidate which meant, one by one, a representative from each state was connected by video link to read out their votes for each of the two contenders, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
Sound familiar? Plenty of viewers in Europe thought so – so much so, in fact, that #Eurovision began to trend on Twitter...
Watching the states' delegates offer their votes at the #DNC is like watching the voting portion of #Eurovision. (I prefer Eurovision.)
— Joseph (@lojobaju) July 26, 2016
Some thought the DNC had more still to learn from Eurovision...
...and maybe vice versa...
More like this
Can we get Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to present the voting in Kiev? #Eurovision #DNC #DemsInPhilly
— comicmuse (@comicmuse) July 26, 2016
And of course, things got a little bit political...
In the end, Hillary won, of course – but at least at least Bernie Sanders didn't get nil points...