Reflecting on the progress at the BBC, Bruce said: "We have women editors, a woman head of news, and the number two at the BBC overall is a woman, so it’s got considerably easier. No one would have given me a job on Question Time ten years ago, and if you look at the BBC’s news presenters at the moment, you’ve got Sophie Raworth, Reeta Chakrabarti, me, Jane Hill, and Clive Myrie. It wasn’t like that previously."

However, with this role comes a unique set of pressures, with Bruce detailing the unpredictable nature of hosting the show. "You’re walking a tightrope on Question Time, more than any programme I do, because I have no idea what anyone’s going to say, particularly when it comes to the audience. I have to respond to that in the right manner and if I get it wrong, social media does not hesitate to let me know about it."

This unpredictability, she admits, is a significant challenge. "You can’t imagine what it’s like to do the job until you’re doing it, and whether you’ll relish that challenge or you’re in the wrong job. I rather enjoy it – maybe I’m a masochist."

Bruce also opened up about the editorial choices that go into news coverage, balancing hard-hitting stories with lighter content to keep viewers engaged. "Obviously, there’s an editorial choice involved. We are focusing a lot on Gaza-Israel and Ukraine, but there are wars in South Sudan, skirmishes between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and we reported on Yemen a lot last year.

"But we look at our running order and ask: is this just too grim? Sometimes it feels like that to us as well, so we leaven it where we can, without trivialising anything, so people don’t feel we’re all going to hell in a handcart.

"The other night, for example, they had a piece at the end about a couple of guys who thought they saw the northern lights when it was the lights from a Premier Inn!"

Read the full interview in the new issue of Radio Times, out Tuesday 28th May.

