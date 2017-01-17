The last time we saw Lancaster House on our screens, Claire Foy and Matt Smith were gliding through it as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in The Crown – but today, Theresa May is delivering her Brexit speech within its walls.

Lancaster House, therefore, has gone from hosting a drama that was set before Britain joined the European Union in 1973, to hosting a speech by the Prime Minister which outlines the plans for Britain's withdrawal from the EU. Wrap your mind around that.