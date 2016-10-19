"Nigel Farage is the gift that keeps on giving,” Bishop told RadioTimes.com when the programme was first announced. "There is the moustache and now the appearance at the Trump rally, it’s going to be fun.”

"On the 23rd June, Britain voted to leave the European Union," added the BBC. "Then, on the 4th July, Nigel Farage, the man who had made it all possible, resigned saying he wanted his life back. But what sort of life has he gone back to, and how does a man forever in the spotlight fill his days now he has nothing to do?"

Spot the difference...Kevin Bishop and the real Nigel Farage

Of course, since the 30-minute programme (written by Shaun Pye and Alan Connor) was announced Farage’s hopes of taking a back seat to UKIP’s progress have been stalled somewhat, with new leader Diane James quitting after just 18 days in charge and forcing him to stand in while another candidate is elected.

New clip: Nigel Farage watches Pointless

Still, we’re sure that if this one-off is commissioned for a full series (as we understand is the hope) Bishop and company will find some way to incorporate Farage’s forced return to UKIP leadership. After all, everybody says that the best comedies are about people trapped by their circumstances.

Nigel Farage Gets His Life Back will air on BBC2 on Sunday 30th October at 10:00pm