Morgan was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and ITV has said that she died on Friday night surrounded by her family.

Tributes have been paid to Emily Morgan, ITV News' Health and Science Editor whose death was announced on Saturday (27th May) at the age of 45.

Morgan had been with ITV News for over two decades and had previously held the roles of Political Correspondent and Health Editor for the programme. She had recently been promoted to Health and Science Editor.

In a tribute, one of Morgan's producers Emily Pringle wrote on Twitter: "I have no words to explain how devastating the loss of the incredible Emily Morgan is. To be Emily's producer was a dream come true. She was hilarious, intelligent and infinitely supportive, with endless love for her family, who I am thinking of constantly tonight."

On ITV News last night (Saturday 27th May), newsreader Geraint Vincent paid tribute to Morgan, saying: "Now, we regularly report upsetting events that touch people's lives.

"This evening we have something to report that has affected all of us at ITV News very deeply. It is the death, after a short illness, of our on screen colleague and much loved friend Emily Morgan, our Health and Science Editor.

"Emily worked here for 23 years, first behind the scenes as a producer, but for most of that time lighting up our programmes every day as a political and then health reporter. At 45 years old she was at the very top of her game, as anyone who followed her peerless reporting of the Covid pandemic will remember well.

"But she was also, as she wanted the world to know, a mum to her two cherished daughters, a wife, a sister and a daughter herself, and it is with her family that all of our thoughts are tonight".

Meanwhile, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter: "This is terribly sad. Emily was a wonderful journalist. I first met her when she came with me to Bristol when I went to thank the team who had saved my sister Emily’s life. It was very emotional for me and she handled it with great grace.

"Emily then led the ITV covid coverage, which was extremely professional and without doubt saved lives. It feels so unfair she’s been taken from her family and loved ones so fast and so early. Sending my deepest condolences to her family and friends at this awful time."

Director of Journalism and Deputy CEO of BBC News Jonathan Munro commented on Twitter: "The death of Emily Morgan deprives us all of an intelligent, probing, empathetic journalist. An explainer and an analyst. A real talent. Hardly comparable, though, to the loss for her family which must be utterly heartbreaking."

Actress Floella Benjamin penned in a post on Twitter: "So sad to hear the news that @ITVNews journalist #EmilyMorgan has died. I had great respect and admiration for her work, especially during the covid pandemic. Such a short talented life. May she rest in peace".