He will officially become president on Monday 20th January at the inauguration ceremony, of which he previously said on his Truth Social platform: "January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen."

But when exactly is the ceremony and how can you watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

What time is Donald Trump's inauguration in the UK?

Donald Trump.

Inauguration day is on Monday 20th January, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The ceremony will start at 12pm EST, which is approximately 5pm in Britain.

How to watch Trump's inauguration in the UK

The British media will be broadcasting events from Washington DC throughout the day, with live coverage available on BBC One and iPlayer, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky News.

The inauguration day will also be available to stream online via CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS News and Fox News, while the White House will also provide a worldwide live stream.

What will happen on inauguration day?

The swearing-in ceremony will be held from midday, and will see Mr Trump address Americans from the Capitol steps as the new president.

After the speeches and performances, Mr Trump will withdraw to sign documents, pose for photos, and have lunch with leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives.

From 3pm (8pm GMT), he will lead the parade from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

In the evening, Mr Trump will appear at three inaugural balls across the city and is expected to deliver speeches at each.

