While Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg giggled, Boniface broke off from talking about Brexit to joke: "It's time for bed."

But as he turned off his alarm, a sheepish Dimbleby admitted: "This is my stopwatch saying it's bedtime."

Thankfully he continued with the show rather than changing into his pyjamas and slippers and shuffling off to bed.

While the BBC politics show airs at 10.45pm, it is actually pre-recorded at 8.30pm. Given the time lag, it looks like Dimbleby likes to go to sleep at the very sensible time of 9.10pm.

It's a good thing that's the last show before the summer break...

Question Time will return on 14th September