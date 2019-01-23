The Guardian recently reported that Dimbleby is lined up to present the BBC's coverage of any election night in 2019.

But speaking backstage at the National Television Awards after receiving his Special Recognition Award, Dimbleby said he had hosted his "fair share" of elections.

Asked about the BBC's coverage plans in place for a possible general election, Dimbleby told RadioTimes.com: "I'm sure they're always planning for an election. I mean, they're probably planning for a second referendum, they're probably planning for Brexit on March 29th. They plan all the time.

"What part I'll be playing, I don't know. I haven't talked to them."

But he revealed his intention to step down, saying: "I won't be hosting the general election – I've done ten and I think I've had my stint.

"I've had my fair share of elections."