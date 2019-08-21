The topics Cameron is set to face will include regrets about his time in office and his thoughts on Prime minister (and old fellow Etonian) Boris Johnson as the UK steels itself for a potential no-deal Brexit.

Speaking about the upcoming interview, Bradby said: “I tracked David Cameron’s rise to power and then departure in my decade as ITV’s Political Editor, so I am thoroughly looking forward to this much-anticipated interview. It could hardly come at a more interesting, or pivotal, time.”

The interview will tie in with the launch of David Cameron's memoir, For the Record, which is released on 19th September, a month before Johnson’s Halloween Brexit deadline.

Cameron is also expected to speak to John Humphrys on BBC Radio 4, marking the veteran journalist’s last major interview before he retires.

The Cameron Interview on ITV will air in early Autumn