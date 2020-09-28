The film is a reflective look back at his career and incredible range of natural world documentaries, as befitting a man aged 94, but he also calls it his "witness statement".

A Life on Our Planet will place Sir David at the heart of many environmental flashpoints and catastrophes. We're all on trial, he says in the film and we have a last chance of averting the near annihilation we've caused.

“We’re facing nothing less than the collapse of the living world," he told Radio Times earlier this year.

According to the Mirror, Sir David will appear on BBC Breakfast on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the film, how we can all make small changes that will contribute to reducing climate change, as well as talk about how the coronavirus lockdown affected him and his thoughts on the Extinction Rebellion protestors.

BBC Breakfast said: "He talks about the threat to our planet and who and what gives him hope..."

Sir David has just joined Instagram in the past few days, becoming the fastest person to ever reach a million followers on the social media platform (doing it just over four hours).

His team explained why he joined Instagram: "Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie [Hughes] and Colin [Butfield] and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet."

