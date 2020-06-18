The synopsis reads: "A tribute celebrating the life and work of Dame Vera Lynn. With footage first recorded to celebrate her 100th birthday and a new introduction by her daughter Virginia, it includes

exclusive access to Dame Vera as she watches home movies and videos from the past with her daughter."

BBC Director General, Tony Hall, said, “What sad news. Not only was she dear to many, she was a symbol of hope during the war and is a part of our national story. She appeared on the BBC many times and had her own variety show in the 1960s and early 70s.

“She demonstrated how music and entertainment can bring joy in the most challenging times. Something that will resonate with many people today. The BBC will be showing a special tribute programme tonight.”

More like this

Vera Lynn's songs included wartime anthem for hope We'll Meet Again, as well as The White Cliffs of Dover and Dancing with Tears in My Eyes.

In a 2014 interview with Radio Times, Lynn recalled how she "never thought" her nickname as the Forces' Sweetheart would stick.

“I never thought the Forces’ Sweetheart tag would stay with me, but it has, hasn’t it?” she said. “I thought it would last for the war period, then I’d just be another singer. Of course I’ve never minded that everybody always connects me with that time. It was so important.”

Advertisement

A Tribute to Vera Lynn will air Thursday 18th June at 7.30pm on BBC One. If you're looking for more to watch, visit our TV guide.