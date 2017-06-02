Theresa May just can’t win. Not long ago, she ate an entire cone of chips at the seaside, and still not everyone considers her to be a relatable human.

But when her political rival Jeremy Corbyn – whose Labour party has been steadily sneaking up on the Tories in the polls – eats a single Pringle, he is lauded as a hero on social media, and seems to have convinced many of his 'man of the people' status in the process.