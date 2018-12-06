In an hour-long, live TV event, hosted by Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru Murthy, the four politicians will represent four options: Theresa May’s deal, a softer Brexit, a harder Brexit and a People’s Vote/Remain.

Guru-Murthy previously slammed the BBC’s proposal for a debate – which pitched for a discussion between 12 "prominent" campaigners alongside May and Corbyn – as “gimmicky crap”.

Channel 4’s director of programmes Ian Katz said: “On the eve of one of the biggest decisions in Britain’s modern history it’s a great shame that the leaders of our main parties have refused to take part in a televised debate that reflects all positions on the Brexit issue, so Channel 4 is staging the debate the British public deserves.”

The broadcaster has pledged to “tackle the key issues people across the country care about and consider the genuine options left open for the UK, as opposed to just debating the viewpoints of the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition”.

A “carefully selected live audience of 100 people with diverse perspectives on Brexit” will be invited to watch the debate.

In terms of a head-to-head between May and Corbyn, ITV has previously said that “invitations remain open”.

The BBC dropped plans to hold a debate, saying it "could not reach an agreement" on its proposal. The Prime Minister previously agreed to appear on the BBC, but Corbyn preferred ITV, saying he did not want a debate to clash with the final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Instead, the BBC will air “extensive news coverage and analysis”, while ITV “is developing its plans for covering the build-up and reaction” to the House of Commons vote on Tuesday 11th December.

The Real Brexit Debate will air at 7pm on Sunday 9th December on Channel 4