Much of this centres around the impact privatisation would have on the broadcaster, its programming and, consequently, viewers.

Since Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed plans for Channel 4 to be privatised, there has been much debate about whether the public service broadcaster should be sold.

After a public consultation on the future of Channel 4, Dorries released a statement on the decision to sell the broadcaster earlier this month.

The announcement sparked fierce debate from many in the TV industry, with many voicing their concerns about the impact the move would have on the programmes Channel 4 features and the viewing public.

In her statement earlier this month, Dorries said: "Channel 4 rightly holds a cherished place in British life and I want that to remain the case.

"I have come to the conclusion that government ownership is holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

"A change of ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster long into the future." She added: "I will seek to reinvest the proceeds of the sale into levelling up the creative sector, putting money into independent production and creative skills in priority parts of the country – delivering a creative dividend for all." Channel 4 has criticised the government's plans to sell, with a spokesperson saying: "With over 60,000 submissions to the government’s public consultation, it is disappointing that today’s announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised. "Channel 4 has engaged in good faith with the government throughout the consultation process, demonstrating how it can continue to commission much-loved programmes from the independent sector across the UK that represent and celebrate every aspect of British life as well as increase its contribution to society, while maintaining ownership by the public.

"Recently, Channel 4 presented DCMS with a real alternative to privatisation that would safeguard its future financial stability, allowing it to do significantly more for the British public, the creative industries and the economy, particularly outside London. This is particularly important given that the organisation is only two years into a significant commitment to drive up its impact in the UK’s Nations and Regions.

"Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public-service remit. The focus for the organisation will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the UK.

"The proposal to privatise Channel 4 will require a lengthy legislative process and political debate. We will of course continue to engage with DCMS, government and Parliament, and do everything we can to ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain’s creative ecology and national life."

