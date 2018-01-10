"I'm terribly sorry about the distraction behind, can't really help that one," he said.

Check out a clip of the disturbance below.

After the segment had finished, Newman said: "I would like to apologise to viewers who might have picked up some bad language in the background, not from our guests but from the passing brawl going on."

More like this

Her in-studio guest, journalist Dawn Foster, seemed rather amused by the whole thing, laughing as the couple moved into Pierce's shot.

Advertisement

Channel 4 viewers were similarly entertained: