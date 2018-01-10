Channel 4 News interview interrupted by couple arguing
The young man and woman were too engrossed in their domestic to notice they were on national TV
Viewers were treated to a bit of added drama on Channel 4 News on Tuesday night when an arguing couple ended up on camera during a live interview with Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce.
Pierce, who was talking to host Cathy Newman outside the newspaper's offices in Kensington, had to apologise to viewers after a young man and woman, who seemed to be in the midst of an amber level domestic, appeared over his shoulder, shouting abuse at one another.
"I'm terribly sorry about the distraction behind, can't really help that one," he said.
Check out a clip of the disturbance below.
After the segment had finished, Newman said: "I would like to apologise to viewers who might have picked up some bad language in the background, not from our guests but from the passing brawl going on."
Her in-studio guest, journalist Dawn Foster, seemed rather amused by the whole thing, laughing as the couple moved into Pierce's shot.
Channel 4 viewers were similarly entertained: