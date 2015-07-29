[Warning: contains distressing images]

The killing of Cecil the Lion – one of the most famous animals in Zimbabwe's Hwange national park – by American dentist and big game hunter Walter Palmer has sparked outrage after the male lion was allegedly baited off the reservation and shot with a bow and arrow. Cecil was 13 years old and is survived by six lionesses and 12 cubs.

On Twitter, celebrities including well-known animal rights supporter Ricky Gervais are leading both the mourning...