Carolyn McCall to become ITV's first female chief executive
The easyJet boss will succeed Adam Crozier in early 2018
It's been a great couple of days for women breaking new ground in TV. Following on from Sunday's announcement that Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman to play Doctor Who comes the news that ITV is to appoint current easyJet boss Carolyn McCall as its first female chief executive.
McCall will assume the role on 8th January next year – succeeding Adam Crozier, who left the company at the end of June – and brings media experience in the form of her previous role as chief executive of Guardian Media Group, which publishes The Guardian newspaper.
In a statement to easyJet shareholders, McCall said she already missed the airline, but that the opportunity at the broadcaster felt like the right move.
"This was a really difficult decision for me to make,” she said. “After seven years, the opportunity from ITV felt like the right one to take. It is a fantastic company in a dynamic and stimulating sector. EasyJet is a structural winner in a brilliant position, and I look forward to being a loyal customer in the years to come.”