It's been a great couple of days for women breaking new ground in TV. Following on from Sunday's announcement that Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman to play Doctor Who comes the news that ITV is to appoint current easyJet boss Carolyn McCall as its first female chief executive.

McCall will assume the role on 8th January next year – succeeding Adam Crozier, who left the company at the end of June – and brings media experience in the form of her previous role as chief executive of Guardian Media Group, which publishes The Guardian newspaper.