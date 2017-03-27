The special will air on BBC1 tonight (Monday 27th March) at 8.30pm, in a live broadcast from Birmingham.

Who will be on it?

Conservative MP and Brexit Minister David Davis, Labour MP and Shadow Brexit Minister Keir Starmer, former Lib Dem leader (current MP and Lib Dem spokesperson on Brexit) Nick Clegg, SNP MP (and former leader) Alex Salmond, UKIP deputy chair Suzanne Evans and Times journalist Melanie Phillips will be discussing Britain’s exit from the European Union, with David Dimbleby in charge of proceedings.

The panel is split between those who support and those who oppose Brexit.

What will they discuss?

According to a video released by the programme, topics of discussion will include the future of EU citizens living in the UK, the effect on the housing market and how exactly Brexit will affect the budget, with members of the public’s questions put to the guests throughout the broadcast.

Question Time Special: Britain after Brexit will air on BBC1 tonight at 8.30pm