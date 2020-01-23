Brexitcast has run weekly since its conception in 2017, in addition to occasional emergency episodes, as the team covered all the latest Brexit developments from both Brussels and Westminster.

The podcast launched following the success of a similar podcast, Electioncast, at the time of the 2017 General Election - which was revamped in the run up to the 2019 election.

RadioToday claims that the final episode will be recorded at the BBC Radio Theatre next Thursday, in front of a live studio audience – although the BBC is yet to confirm that this will definitely be the final episode.



The podcast also spawned a weekly TV spin-off show on BBC One, which will reportedly continue in its usual slot under the revamped title Politics Cast – with the show’s remit set to expand following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

More than 150 episodes of the podcast have been recorded since it began, and it took home the Listener’s Choice Award at last year’s British Podcast Awards.