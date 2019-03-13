May's withdrawal agreement was defeated by 149 votes on Monday night.

Following the result, the prime minister confirmed that MPs would have an opportunity to vote on whether or not to approve a No Deal Brexit.

If the House votes against no deal this Wednesday, then a further vote will take place on Thursday 14th March on whether parliament wants to extend the Brexit deadline.

What is Wednesday's Brexit vote about?

The vote is set to determine whether MPs back a No Deal Brexit.

The motion currently on the table is as follows: "That this House declines to approve leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship on 29 March 2019; and notes that leaving without a deal remains the default in UK and EU law unless this House and the EU ratify an agreement."

The text makes clear that leaving with no deal is the default position, and that, unless an agreement is struck or an extension is agreed, the UK will leave the EU on 29th March without a deal.

Therefore even if MPs vote against no deal, the UK could still leave without an agreement unless a plan is put in place.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said the risk of No Deal has never been higher following the defeat of the EU withdrawal agreement on Monday.

"It is up to the UK to find a way out of the stalemate regarding Brexit," he said.

Tory MPs have been granted a free vote, meaning that there will be no orders on how to vote from party leaders.

Labour has said it would vote against a No Deal Brexit.

What time is the Brexit No Deal vote taking place?

The debate is due to start after 1pm, with the vote itself expected to take place around 7pm.

Before the debate begins, the prime minister will take questions as usual at midday, before Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers his Spring Statement on the economy.

How to watch the Brexit vote and debate live on TV

Both BBC News and Sky News will be following all the developments live on their rolling news channels.

BBC Parliament has scheduled uninterrupted coverage of the debate in the House Of Commons, as well as the final vote.

BBC2 will have a Politics Live special from 11.15am until 2.30pm on the Brexit vote and Spring Statement.

BBC2 will broadcast a BBC News Brexit No Deal Vote special from 7pm, hosted by Andrew Neil.

We will update this page with any schedule changes to the main television channels as they come in.