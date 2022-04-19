News of Boris Johnson being issued a fixed penalty notice by the police broke last week, with the Conservative leader being asked to pay £50 for attending a birthday gathering in his honour on 19th June.

With the Easter break now over, it means it's time for all of us to return to work – including the prime minister, who'll be speaking to Parliament for the first time since being fined for breaking lockdown rules in 2020.

The prime minister is set to apologise to MPs later today – but when will he be making his parliamentary appearance?

Here's everything you need to know about Boris Johnson facing MPs today.

What time will Boris Johnson face MPs today?

Boris Johnson is set to appear in the House of Commons today (Tuesday 19th April) from 1:30pm.

The prime minister is expected to make his first statement to Parliament since being fined for breaking lockdown rules over a June 2020 birthday gathering in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street.

How to watch Boris Johnson in Parliament today

You'll be able to watch live coverage of Boris Johnson's appearance in the House of Commons on the BBC News channel today from 1:30pm.

It's likely that ITV and BBC One will also be covering the session, with both the BBC London News and the ITV Lunchtime News due to air from 1:30pm.

If you want to watch via a computer, you'll be able to stream the session on BBC iPlayer and Sky News' live YouTube stream, as well as via the UK Parliament YouTube channel.

What can we expect from Boris Johnson's Parliament statement?

Boris Johnson will be speaking to MPs in Parliament this afternoon for the first time since being fined for breaking lockdown rules, with the prime minister expected to make a full apology.

MPs will be returning to the House of Commons after the Easter break today with Johnson set to address the £50 fine he received alongside his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak over a birthday gathering at the Cabinet Room.

According to The Independent, Johnson won't be addressing allegations that he instigated a separate lockdown leaving do. Instead, he'll be focusing on the Ukraine crisis and the Government's new immigration policy.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.