It comes after Johnson led a crisis meeting of senior ministers and officials to consider the response to Vladimir Putin's actions.

Boris Johnson will address the nation today amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine before addressing MPs this afternoon.

He will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and is calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible.

The prime minister has described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “catastrophe for our continent”, and is expected to announce further sanctions against Russia.

He tweeted: "This is a catastrophe for our continent.

"I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Johnson added: "I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible."

What time is Boris Johnson addressing the nation on the Ukraine crisis?

The prime minister will make an address to the nation at midday on Thursday 24th February 2022.

Mr Johnson was expected to deliver his televised address at 11am on Thursday, but the announcement was delayed slightly.

At about 5pm, Mr Johnson will also address the House of Commons where he is expected to provide more details.

How to watch Boris Johnson address the nation

The press conference will be broadcast on BBC, ITV, Sky News and other major news channels.

It will also be available on BBC iPlayer here and the Sky News live YouTube stream here.

It will also be available on social media channels for 10 Downing Street.

What can we expect from Boris Johnson’s address?

The prime minister has said that “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and is expected to announce further sanctions.

Mr Johnson, who faced criticism by senior Tories and opposition figures for the limited sanctions he announced on Tuesday (22nd February), has promised the UK will “respond decisively”.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minster revealed he had spoken to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps,” he tweeted.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

