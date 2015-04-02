Boris Johnson will be communicating "live and direct" with voters via his brand new Twitter account. The Mayor of London and co have been tweeting since May 2008 via @MayorofLondon, but Boris's new account @BorisJohnson will update his followers from the campaign trail as he prepares to return to MPhood in the safe Conservative seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

But what can Boris's personal account tell us about the man himself that his official Mayor of London doesn't? Well, as of Thursday morning he's currently following just two other accounts, @DavidCameron and @Conservatives – which clears up any questions we might have had about his political leanings – and has demonstrated his social media savvy by using the word "Twittersphere" and posting a video.