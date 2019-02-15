Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News, said in a statement, “We couldn’t imagine This Week without the inimitable Andrew Neil, one of Britain’s best political interviewers. After 16 years, Andrew is bowing out of late-night presenting on the show, at the top of his game."

She added that Neil would continue to work with the BBC in the future, saying, "We want to keep Andrew at the heart of the BBC’s political coverage.

"He continues to present Politics Live on Thursdays and we look forward to developing future projects with him."

More like this

The show, which launched in 2003, was noted for a more relaxed, comic style, and for former Conservative minister Michael Portillo and Labour's Dianne Abbott's unlikely onscreen rapport.

Advertisement

The news of This Week's axing follows on the heels of John Humphrys' announcement that he will leave Radio 4's Today programme at some point this year.