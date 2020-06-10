The BBC's official synopsis for the new episode reads as follows: "The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted the biggest protests about race and police brutality in America for 50 years. Around the world, thousands of people have joined marches against racism.

"Reporter Clive Myrie asks if this could be a moment that changes race relations in America for good. He hears from protesters, eyewitnesses and former police officers about why this killing has had such a powerful impact, and speaks to people from black and white communities in Minneapolis about their hopes and fears for the future."

The timely report will take the place of a previously announced Panorama titled Hunting the Neo-Nazis, which will now air on Monday 22nd June instead.

More like this

As recent protests have brought attention to systemic racism in our society, problematic works like Little Britain and Gone with the Wind have been removed from streaming services.

In addition, long-running reality series COPS has been cancelled after 32 seasons, as demonstrators continue to line the streets in protest against police brutality.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.