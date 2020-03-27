The partnership has outlined plans to extend its efforts when it comes to identifying false and potentially harmful coronavirus information by putting in place a shared alert system.

According to TNI, the system—which launches today—will allow partners to alert each other to disinformation to ensure that publishers don't unwittingly republish false news.

Meanwhile, alerts will flag up content that undermines trust in partner news providers by "identifying imposter content which claims to come from trusted brand identities or sources."

More like this

The BBC's director-general, Tony Hall, said “The BBC and all our partners feel an urgent sense of responsibility to give everybody the very best, most accurate information we can during this time of crisis.

"It's vital that we all have access to the facts so we know how to protect ourselves, our friends and families.

Advertisement

"These are challenging times for each and every one of us. We'll do everything we can, working together, to stop disinformation about coronavirus in its tracks."