BBC Question Time audience flood stage to get selfies with Jeremy Corbyn following Labour leadership debate
And Owen Smith is left hanging…
Last night saw the return of BBC Question Time, with Labour leadership contenders Jeremy Corbyn and Owen Smith battling it out in front of a live audience in Oldham.
As the credits rolled on the debate, dozens of people made their way on to the stage to pose for selfies with current labour leader Corbyn – walking straight past leadership rival Owen Smith.
Owen Smith quickly left the stage.
The recent schisms in the Labour party meant it was a much-anticipated debate – and, as is the way with #bbcqt, the knives were out on Twitter.
Key issues discussed on the show included Brexit – with Smith arguing Labour should stop the UK leaving the EU by using a second referendum or an election, while Jeremy Corbyn said he thought it was possible for Britain to leave but to stay in the single market.
The question of anti-Semitism within the party was also broached, with Smith claiming that people around Corbyn were encouraging those with antisemitic views to join Labour. Corbyn, meanwhile, stated that Labour should review the Shami Chakrabarti report in the future, to see what progress is being made on tackling anti-Semitism.
There was a mixed reaction to the selfie storm on Twitter, with some saying it was a bit naff...