The coverage will be introduced by Huw Edwards.

Episodes of Homes Under the Hammer and Bargain Hunt have been dropped from the schedule late morning in order to make way for longer instalments from Windsor Castle.

Saturday evening, Celebrity Mastermind will air at the later time of 7pm.

Trooping the Colour, usually takes place at Buckingham Palace, with people lining the streets to watch the royal family arrive in carriages.

However, the pandemic has prompted a move to Windsor Castle where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently isolating.

A spokesperson previously told People: "There will be a small, brief military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark The Queen’s official birthday."

The Queen's official birthday airs Saturday at 10:15am and 5:30pm on BBC One. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.