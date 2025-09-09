Today, those puddings are everywhere, with streaming platforms offering an unrestricted buffet of everything from dramas to true crime to fawning sports documentaries and, er, more true crime. In July, Ofcom reported that YouTube is now the UK’s second most-watched media service, behind only the BBC, and the US behemoth Netflix continues to be the byword for glossy, easily bingeable content on an easy-to-navigate platform.

So is it all over for our national broadcasters? Not so fast. Earlier this month, Everyone TV – the company that runs the public service broadcasters’ free-to-view TV platforms – celebrated the first anniversary of its own streaming service, Freely. With more than half a million weekly users, Freely is on course to become the UK’s leading TV platform within five years. It is already pre-installed on half of all new TV sets sold in the UK. More notably, its largest group of early adopters comes from the notoriously hard-to-reach 16–34-year-old demographic.

Why does this matter? Everyone TV simultaneously shared the findings of an independent report that reveals that, when it comes to watching TV together, we still turn to the national broadcasters, whether that be for shows such as The Traitors and The Great British Bake Off or events like the final of the Women’s Euros (2025’s biggest TV audience so far).

Equally, when it comes to choosing “moments that matter” and “driving the national conversation”, it’s the BBC’s Gavin & Stacey and ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office respectively that stay in people’s minds long after a slain zombie or an avenging dragon.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And while Netflix and Amazon Prime compete to see how many ways they can have someone rich and beautiful murdered or betrayed in the Hamptons, most of us trust our national broadcasters to more accurately reflect our own lives – particularly those of us who are from outside London and are on lower incomes – and to make us feel connected as a nation. Meanwhile, when it comes to viewers’ trust, the weather-beaten BBC still enjoys a 69 per cent vote compared with social media posters’ meagre 29 per cent.

One of the reasons that Freely has proved so popular is its shiny, accessible user interface. Yes, we can all find these same channels without such newfangled things, but presentation and branding matter as much as accessibility these days. A colleague’s children refuse to watch anything on iPlayer, let alone live linear TV. “It’s just not cool,” they complain. Conversely, our editor’s daughter brought him a new podcast she thought he would enjoy. Its title? Desert Island Discs.

It’s understandable. Every generation wants to find their own front door to their cultural favourites – I felt the same about the treasures stowed away in my Sony Walkman. But it’s encouraging that, in an act of cultural kung fu, our public service broadcasters are using the streamers’ own tricks to take them on.

They may not win the war of persuading the next generation to look up from their phones for more than a passing moment, but at least the battle is being fought. It’s a battle for hearts – and greens.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Ad

Check out more of our Current Affairs coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.