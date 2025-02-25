But what else do viewers need to know about Freely, how can they access it and which channels are currently available through the service?

Read on for everything you need to know about Freely.

What is Freely?

Freely, which launched in 2024, is a way to stream live and on demand TV for free, which is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

It was developed by Everyone TV, the organisation which runs free TV in the UK, and is built into a number of smart TVs.

It replicates the terrestrial TV experience, allowing viewers to browse channels through a modern programme guide, and is accessed via WiFi, meaning users don't need a set-top box or an aerial – they just need access to the internet and a compatible TV.

It also means they don't have to switch between apps like BBC iPlayer and ITVX, but can instead access all of the on demand content in one place.

The service also gives viewers the option to pause, rewind and restart live TV, has an accessible TV guide for people with sight or hearing needs and features parental controls and PIN protection options.

Crucially, it doesn't require any sort of contract and is completely free.

Which channels are signed up to Freely?

Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash

There are currently a great deal of channels which can be streamed live via Freely, including channels associated with BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and U.

Others include Legend, True Crime, PBS America, QVC and GB News. Meanwhile, on demand content is also available, categories into Movies, Drama, Factual, Comedy and Kids.

How to watch via Smart TV and app

Freely can only be accessed via a TV in which it is built-in, but beyond that it is simple to access and set up.

Some TVs from manufacturers such as Bush, Metz, Toshiba, Hisense, Panasonic and Sharp already include the service.

From there, users simply need to press the Freely button on their remote, select their language and region, connect their TV to their local WiFi network and run a channel scan – beyond that, it will all be set up and they can get watching!

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.