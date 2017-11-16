However, BBC journalists that are working or have worked in the night time newsroom said the claims were untrue.

Others said select staff did sometimes nap, but that this was during their break time...

Others thought it was a parody story…

And some said The Sun was in no position to criticise…

And then there was this zinger from the BBC Press Office...

Looks like this isn't an issue that's going to be put to bed anytime soon...