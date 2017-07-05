The news comes after the Guardian and others reported that both Landale and Daily Politics editor Robin Gibb were in the running for the job of communications director for Prime Minister Theresa May.

The borders between politics and journalism have long been traversable, but in an age when governmental suspicion of the media’s agendas is at an all-time high, it’s somewhat surprising to see May looking to current members of the press to fill No. 10 Downing Street.

That being said, for an MP gave up his seat earlier this year to become the editor of a major British newspaper, so it seems as if anything goes in 2017.

Question is, would he have been able to put a positive spin on the wheat field fiasco?