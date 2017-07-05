BBC journalist James Landale reveals he turned down job working for Theresa May
The correspondent was reported to be in the running to be the next director of communications, but he said he was happy with "great job at the BBC"
BBC journalist James Landale has taken to Twitter to address rumours that he was set to become the director of communications for Theresa May's government.
The former deputy political editor and current Diplomatic Correspondent for the BBC explained that he had been asked whether he would consider a job at Downing Street, but turned it down.
The news comes after the Guardian and others reported that both Landale and Daily Politics editor Robin Gibb were in the running for the job of communications director for Prime Minister Theresa May.
The borders between politics and journalism have long been traversable, but in an age when governmental suspicion of the media’s agendas is at an all-time high, it’s somewhat surprising to see May looking to current members of the press to fill No. 10 Downing Street.
That being said, for an MP gave up his seat earlier this year to become the editor of a major British newspaper, so it seems as if anything goes in 2017.
