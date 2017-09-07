As news stories go it was pretty tame, until reporter Jayne McCubbin talked about how the number of fishermen in Cromer – which is famous for its crabs – has declined.

But did the subtitles say crabs? No. No they didn’t, they said “crap” – as one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out…

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker quickly reassured everyone that they had been talking about “crabs”, not “crap”.

More like this

Advertisement

It is the latest in a series of subtitle mistakes, which make for very entertaining alternative news…