The actor played Chief Warrant Officer Michael Garibaldi in all five series of the sci-fi show between 1994 and 1998. A TV movie followed in 1999. He also had parts in NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210 and Martial Law.

His Bablyon 5 co-star Bruce Boxleitner – who played Captain John J Sheridan – paid tribute online:

Babylon creator J. Michael Straczynski wrote a piece about his late friend, sharing this story:

"Regardless of whatever was going on in his life, whether it was marital issues, a broken arm, forced couch-surfing with Bruce and Andreas or other problems, he never once pulled a prima donna on us; he showed up every day on time, knew his lines, and insisted that the guest cast live up to the standards of the main cast, to the point of roughing up one guest star who showed up not knowing his lines. Trust me when I say that after Jerry got done with him, every day he showed up, he knew his lines. And then some."

Fans have shared compilations of his best work:

While others have credited him as portraying one of the "coolest characters ever":