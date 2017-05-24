Instead, The One Show will make a return to the airwaves, with The Andrew Neil Interview pulled from the schedules until further notice, along with a Party Election Broadcast by the Labour Party.

“Tonight’s Andrew Neil Interview with Tim Farron will not go ahead as planned whilst election campaigning is suspended,” a BBC spokesperson said.

It’s understood that the interview may be rescheduled when campaigning has been restarted, with the BBC taking a decision at a later time depending on circumstances.

More like this

An interview scheduled with UKIP leader Paul Nuttall was similarly cancelled yesterday.

The new schedule for tonight is as follows:

1800: BBC NEWS & WEATHER

1845 (1830): REGIONAL NEWS

1915: THE ONE SHOW, followed by the News Update

Advertisement

2000: SHOP WELL FOR LESS? – as billed