The story of Amanda Berry and the other Cleveland, Ohio women rescued a decade after they were kidnapped is an incredible one - and the man at the middle of it is becoming an internet star.

Footage of an interview by Cleveland ABC affiliate station WEWS-TV with Charles Ramsey, who was unwittingly living next door to the house where Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight were living, is already a viral smash thanks to Ramsey's refusal to play straight for the camera.