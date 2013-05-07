Amanda Berry rescuer gives incredible TV interview
Charles Ramsey, who heard screams of woman kept captive in Cleveland, Ohio for a decade, becomes instant viral hit
The story of Amanda Berry and the other Cleveland, Ohio women rescued a decade after they were kidnapped is an incredible one - and the man at the middle of it is becoming an internet star.
Footage of an interview by Cleveland ABC affiliate station WEWS-TV with Charles Ramsey, who was unwittingly living next door to the house where Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michele Knight were living, is already a viral smash thanks to Ramsey's refusal to play straight for the camera.
"I heard screamin', I'm eating my McDonald's, I come outside, I see this girl going nuts," Ramsey begins, before recounting how he helped Berry break out and alert the authorities. In an interview that threatens to be derailed by the chaos around Ramsey's house on more than one occasion, among the highlights are Ramsey's assessment of the mindset of the kidnapper ("You got some big testicles to pull this off") and his frank summary of how he knew something was really afoot: "Bro, I knew something was wrong when a little pretty white girl ran into a black man's arms. Something is wrong here! Dead giveaway."
See the full interview below.