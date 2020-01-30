The former presenter said in a statement: “It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.”

Stewart has been a regular face on ITV for decades, presenting various news and current affairs programmes, including the first ever televised leaders debates during the 2010 general election.

Fellow ITV News presenters Mary Nightingale and Julie Etchingham both said they were "sad" to hear of the news on Twitter.

ITN's chief executive Anna Mallett added: "We would like to recognise Alastair's contribution as one of the UK's foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years."

Alongside hosting the news, Stewart has also fronted other ITV programmes including Police Camera Action and Unbelievable Moments: Caught on Camera.