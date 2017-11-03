Twitter initially said the account had been accidentally deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee”.

But soon afterwards, the company then tweeted another statement explaining that an employee actually deactivated the account on their final day in the job – which would suggest that it was done on purpose.

Twitter users have been quick to celebrate the employee's audacity...

Trump's love of the social network and his penchant for late night tweeting is well known. He has sent more than 36,000 tweets since he joined the network in 2009.

In the past year, Trump has used the platform to air his various grievances against Hollywood, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and the national press, to name a few.