What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Wednesay 27th January

Advertisement

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for today, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson leading the press conference.

The conference will reportedly see Johnson begin to outline his plans for the easing of lockdown measures, with the Prime Minister having suggested earlier in the day that he hoped schools could re-open in England by 8th March.

It’s possible he could also give more details on comments made during Prime Minister’s Questions, in which he said that Priti Patel was to prepare tougher quarantine measures for “red list countries” in which new variants were particularly concerning.

And we can also expect to hear the latest update on the ongoing vaccine rollout in addition to updated figures regarding the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It’s the second time in two days that Johnson has led a briefing – yesterday he held one after the UK surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, and he has today come under fire from Labour leader Kier Starmer for his response to the crisis.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Wednesday 27th January).

A BBC News special will begin at 4:30pm to offer coverage of all the announcements, with The Bidding Room dropped from the schedules and Pointless moving to BBC Two.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Since England went into its third national lockdown, the briefings have become increasingly more frequent.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Boris Johnson’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

As with previous updates, a BBC News special will air shortly before the briefing on BBC One, most likely starting at 4:30pm.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading today’s coronavirus update, joined by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van Tam and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

In previous briefings, government figures have been joined by medical and science experts including NHS England’s regional medical director for London Dr Vin Diwakar.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It has been reported that today’s coronavirus briefing will see Johnson begin to outline his plans for a timetable on easing lockdown restrictions, with the Prime Minister recently announcing he hopes to reopen schools by 8th March.

The briefing is also likely to offer an update on the number of new cases and deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

And no doubt the government will also want to discuss the ongoing vaccine rollout, which continues to offer a glimmer of hope in an otherwise gloomy news cycle.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s address.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the announcement of the third national lockdown and updates on the UK’s vaccination programme.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.