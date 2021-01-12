What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Wednesday 13th January

Advertisement

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for tomorrow evening, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock set to lead the press conference from Downing Street.

The announcement comes as the UK reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, with another 1,564 people reported to have lost their lives to the illness.

Concerns are also rising over yet another variant of the virus that has been reported in Brazil, with the UK’s Boris Johnson saying his government is “taking steps” to avoid its spread. Direct flights between the two countries remain available.

Other variants have previously been detected in England, South Africa and Japan.

On a more positive note, the vaccine rollout is continuing in the face of this uncertainty, with more than 2.5 million people having received their first dose across the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm tomorrow (Thursday 14th January).

A BBC News special will begin at 4:30pm to offer coverage of all the announcements.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report. Since England went into its third national lockdown, the briefings have become increasingly more frequent.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Matt Hancock’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

As with previous updates, a BBC News special will air shortly before the briefing on BBC One, starting at 4:30pm.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be leading tomorrow’s coronavirus update.

He will be joined by Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England’s regional medical director for London.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It is not yet known what will be included in tomorrow’s coronavirus briefing, but it’s likely it could cover updates on the vaccine rollout.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading tomorrow’s address.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the announcement of the third national lockdown and updates on the UK’s vaccination programme.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.