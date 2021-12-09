COVID Plan B: What are the rules for UK cinemas?

In a busy period for UK cinemas, there are now new restrictions in place.

Despite this month seeing the release of major films including Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the film industry.

As a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the UK government has decided to implement Plan B of its COVID reactive guidelines for the winter.

This includes the wider use of face masks in England than previously but also advice to work from home where possible as of Monday 13th December.

So, what does this mean for cinemas?

Here is all you need to know about COVID-19 restrictions in cinemas.

COVID Plan B: Will are the rules for UK cinemas?

As a result of the new guidelines, from Friday 10th December, face coverings are mandatory and should be worn inside indoor public venues in England – excluding hospitality settings.

As a result of this, cinemas are included alongside theatres as locations where a mask must be worn.

This means if you are planning on attending the latest cinema releases, you should be wearing a face mask throughout the screening,

There are exceptions for venues where it is not practical to wear a face covering such as when eating, drinking or exercising, meaning many hospitality settings enable people to not wear a face covering.

So, face coverings can be removed in the venue when eating or drinking but should be kept on at all other times.

The Prime Minister confirmed in Wednesday night’s (8th December) press conference: “There will be of course exemptions where it is not practical, such as when eating, drinking, exercising or singing.”

Leading cinema chain Cineworld states on its website: “In England, face coverings must be worn from Friday, December 10, as per government guidelines, except while eating or drinking. This applies to all of our customers and staff, unless exempt.

“In Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Jersey, face coverings continue to be mandatory for both customers and employees (unless exempt), apart from while eating or drinking.”

In Wales, proof of one’s COVID status must also be provided before entering cinemas, but this does not apply to those under the age of 18.

Proof of COVID status is in the form of a COVID pass showing proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.

From December 13, guidelines in Northern Ireland mean proof of COVID status must also be provided for those aged 18 and over and entry will be refused without this.

Finally, proof of COVID status does not need to be provided to enter cinemas in England, Ireland and Jersey, but the rules on face masks must be kept to.

