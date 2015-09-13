You shout "pivot" whenever you move any furniture around

You always confirm whether you should count mississippilessly or not when getting a spray tan

You will never ever order Unagi in a restaurant. It's not something you have, it's something you are

You only refer to Die Hard as DIE HAAAAARD

You would explain this with exactly the same enunciation, pace and passion

You always make a joke about the 'Left Phalange' when flying on a plane

You know exactly what Rachel says here

You can't eat trifle without saying "it tastes like feet"

You always clap at the appropriate point in the opening credits

You still swear at people like this

You know the names of both Joey's chair and his cuddly penguin

You always bag up your toiletries before you travel because bad things happen to good people. Like a major shampoo explosion

You yell "Joey doesn't share food" if someone tries to nab something off of your plate

You know you can simply be your own something blue at your wedding

You've used this hand gesture more than a few times

And you damn well know this is the only appropriate way to end an important point