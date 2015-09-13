You know you're addicted to Friends when...
The one where you realise you've watched this show more times than you can count...
It's been twenty one years since the first episode of Friends was broadcast. But in your world, it doesn't feel like a single day has passed. Mainly because the majority of your days still include references to the goings on of beloved sitcom characters Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe.
As the show returns to free-to-air TV on Channel 5 today, we ponder the various ways you know you're still addicted to Friends...
You shout "pivot" whenever you move any furniture around
You always confirm whether you should count mississippilessly or not when getting a spray tan
You will never ever order Unagi in a restaurant. It's not something you have, it's something you are
You only refer to Die Hard as DIE HAAAAARD
You would explain this with exactly the same enunciation, pace and passion
You always make a joke about the 'Left Phalange' when flying on a plane
You know exactly what Rachel says here
You can't eat trifle without saying "it tastes like feet"
You always clap at the appropriate point in the opening credits
You still swear at people like this
You know the names of both Joey's chair and his cuddly penguin
You always bag up your toiletries before you travel because bad things happen to good people. Like a major shampoo explosion
You yell "Joey doesn't share food" if someone tries to nab something off of your plate
You know you can simply be your own something blue at your wedding
You've used this hand gesture more than a few times
And you damn well know this is the only appropriate way to end an important point