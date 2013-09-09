Created by many of the lead cast of hit children’s series Horrible Histories, the show follows 33-year old Mum Debbie Maddox (Martha Howe-Douglas) who unexpectedly finds herself in an extraordinary world inhabited by a collection of eccentric characters after dropping her five year old twins off for their first day of school.

Finding that for the first time in five long years, she has her days entirely to herself, an Elf appears from a kitchen cupboard, telling her that she is needed in another world….

