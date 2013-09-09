Yonderland - exclusive first look
Broadcaster makes Sky News spoofs to plug its new comedy series - watch them first with RadioTimes.com
Sky is promoting its comedy series Yonderland with a series of spoof teasers which poke fun at its own newsreader Dermot Murnaghan.
The clips which star a newsreader puppet called Dermot Murhmmnrhmmnr will go on air at lunchtime today on Sky’s entertainment channels - but not, alas, Sky News.
Created by many of the lead cast of hit children’s series Horrible Histories, the show follows 33-year old Mum Debbie Maddox (Martha Howe-Douglas) who unexpectedly finds herself in an extraordinary world inhabited by a collection of eccentric characters after dropping her five year old twins off for their first day of school.
Finding that for the first time in five long years, she has her days entirely to herself, an Elf appears from a kitchen cupboard, telling her that she is needed in another world….
More like this
//
//
A talking stick....
The Sky News studio as you have never seen it before...